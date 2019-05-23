Moody's says India's rating hinges on policies of new govt

said on Thursday that India's credit rating will depend on the policies of the new government and expressed the hope that the country will continue with its fiscal consolidation plan.

"Any credit implications of the outcome of India's will be determined by the policies adopted by the government in the next few years," said

"These policies are yet to be formulated," he said.

Moody's expects the broad push towards fiscal consolidation to remain although, with greater policy emphasis on supporting low incomes, Foster said.

His comments came as prepared to form the next government after the ruling (NDA) scripted a historic victory in the

In the interim Budget for 2019-20, the government pegged the fiscal deficit at 3.4 per cent of GDP as against the original target of 3.1 per cent.

The US-based rating agency in 2017 upped India's rating to 'Baa2' from 'Baa3' and changed the outlook to 'stable' from 'positive.' It said India's economic reforms will help stabilise rising levels of debt.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)