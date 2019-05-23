MeraDeshMeriZimmedari a campaign by Venus Creme Bar to Indian voters

Venus Creme Bar, a prestigious of (a 5500+ crore diversified conglomerate), was launched in 2008 as a bathing solution and very soon got wide acceptance of consumers. In 2017, Venus premium moisturizing became With Venus, the conglomerate enters the popular segment of skin care with a simple vision.

has just concluded its digital campaign for Elections 2019. The socially-conscious campaign#MeraDeshMeriZimmedari - 'Har vote se farq padta hai', was designed to drive awareness among the people of the country about their responsibility towards the nation's future and to understand the value of a single vote.

This socially woke message is an outcome of a month-long, critical, ground-level study with the interaction of the company with various stakeholders. The need for voting and exercising fundamental rights reaches great haste during the elections. Just about two-thirds of our nation's population votes and decides the fate for the total population.

The essence of this campaign was to illuminate the importance of casting votes. A study interprets that while a section of the population is aware and understands the need of every one vote, a large part is still oblivious about using these rights and think that a single vote cannot make a difference. As a part of this campaign, Venus worked to shift their views and change people's perspective by letting them know just how one vote can change the lives of millions.

The campaign targeted people through to exercise their fundamental right to cast vote. On Instagram, Venus crossed over 0.42 million engagements with the 3.4 million potential impressions, as many influencers participated describing the need to vote by sharing stories and videos after their video was accepted exceptionally by the viewers.

The brand video was posted on YouTube and got over 12 million views. Many people shared this video on and the video extended to a whopping 5.9 million views, with over 4,600 shares and 60,000 likes.

This motivated the people to do the right thing by understanding their duties as residents of the country. It made people think of the elections in a positive way and made them believe in our democracy. The digital campaign, #MeraDeshMeriZimmedari, received phenomenal success and engagement on social platforms and is a perfect testament to process lines of thought for people to exercise their fundamental rights.

