More civilians killed by US, Afghan forces than Taliban: UN report on Afghanistan

-
ALSO READ
Afghan civilian deaths increased 11% in 2018
UN documents civilian casualties during recent election
Taliban blames US, Afghan forces for most civilian casualties in 2018
Taliban-led violence during recent Afghan polls leaves record high numbers of civilians dead : UN
US strike in Afghanistan's Helmand killed 23 civilians: UN
-
More civilians have been killed by airstrikes carried out by Afghan and US forces than by the Taliban in the first quarter of 2019, as per a United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) report.
The report highlights that at least 305 civilians have been killed by the forces of the two countries during the first three months of this year, as compared to the 227 people killed by the Taliban and other insurgents.
"UNAMA urges both the Afghan national security forces and international military forces to conduct investigations into allegations of civilian casualties, to publish the results of their findings, and to provide compensation to victims as appropriate," the report states.
The publication comes in the wake of US officials holding a series of talks with the Taliban in Doha, in its bid to bring about peace in the South Asian nation, according to Sputnik.
Meanwhile, the report highlights that civilian casualty in 2019's first quarter has reduced by 23 per cent as compared to the casualty figure for the same period last year. UNAMA suggests that this may be due to a decrease in suicide bomb attacks.
UNAMA chief Tadamichi Yamamoto expressed alarm at the report's findings, outlining that "all parties must do more to safeguard civilians".
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU