More civilians killed by US, Afghan forces than Taliban: UN report on Afghanistan

More civilians have been killed by airstrikes carried out by Afghan and US forces than by the in the first quarter of 2019, as per a United Nations Assistance Mission in (UNAMA) report.

The report highlights that at least 305 civilians have been killed by the forces of the two during the first three months of this year, as compared to the 227 people killed by the and other insurgents.

"UNAMA urges both the and international military forces to conduct investigations into allegations of civilian casualties, to publish the results of their findings, and to provide compensation to victims as appropriate," the report states.

The publication comes in the wake of US officials holding a series of talks with the in Doha, in its bid to bring about peace in the South Asian nation, according to

Meanwhile, the report highlights that civilian casualty in 2019's first quarter has reduced by 23 per cent as compared to the casualty figure for the same period last year. UNAMA suggests that this may be due to a decrease in suicide bomb attacks.

UNAMA expressed alarm at the report's findings, outlining that "all parties must do more to safeguard civilians".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)