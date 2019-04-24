Kim Jong-un arrives in Russia ahead of Vladivostok Summit

North Korean arrived in on Wednesday morning (local time) ahead of his much-anticipated summit with

After entering Russia, Kim stopped at the where he was welcomed in the Russian tradition by being presented with flowers as well as bread and salt, reported TASS.

The two are set to meet for the first time on Thursday in the eastern port city of

The summit will discuss the bilateral relations between the two However, Kim and Putin do not plan to sign any agreements or make any joint statements, according to

This will be the first-ever meeting between the of the two in eight years, after the former of North met the then-Russian in 2011.

The North Korean had earlier travelled to Vietnam's capital for his summit with US

The summit was widely deemed a failure after the two sides were unable to reach an agreement over the denuclearisation of North

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)