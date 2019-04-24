17 coordinators appointed in Tripoli to help Indians leave Libya, says Sushma Swaraj

As the situation continues to deteriorate in Libya, Swaraj on Wednesday said that has appointed 17 coordinators in the capital to help Indians leave the country.

Swaraj wrote on her official handle, " - We have appointed 17 Coordinators to help Indians leaving is helping them with Exit Visa even in cases where their visa has expired. Presently, the airport is operational. Please avail of this opportunity."

Efforts to evacuate all Indians have been underway ever since tensions rose in on April 4, when announced an attack on the Libyan capital to capture the region from the UN-backed (GNA).

Swaraj had earlier appealed to around 500 Indians living in Tripoli to leave the war-ravaged country immediately.

already removed its entire contingent of peacekeeping forces comprising of 15 CRPF personnel on April 6 from Tripoli, a move which was followed by countries like the and

More than 200 people have lost their lives and 913 have been wounded ever since clashes erupted in the region.

has been largely divided into two factions ever since the death of its dictator The LNA-backed parliament controls the east of Libya, while the UN-backed interim GNA governs Libya's western region from Tripoli.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)