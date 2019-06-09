Mortal remains of 12 Indians killed in Dubai bus accident brought home

The mortal remains of all 12 Indians who passed away in a bus accident in reached on Sunday, according to the of in

"Mortal remains of all 12 Indians who passed away in bus accident have reached today. We share the grief of the families and pray for the departed souls. Consulate is also in touch with the family of one Indian who is injured and is still in hospital," the Consul General, Vipul, tweeted.

The Indians were amongst the 31 people on board a bus which met with an accident near the Rashidiya exit in on Thursday evening. 17 people of different nationalities lost their lives in the mishap, according to

The deceased Indians have been identified as Vikram Jawahar Thakur, Vimal Kumar Karthikeyan Kesavapilaikar, Kiran Johny Johny Vallithottathil Paily, Firoz Khan Aziz Pathan, Reshma Firoz Khan Aziz Pathan, Ummer Chonokatavath Mammad Puthen, Nabil Ummer Chonokatavath, Vasudev Vishandas, Rajan Puthiyapurayil Gopalan, Jamaludeen Muhamedunni Jamaludeen, and Roshni Moolchandani, the added.

expressed condolences over the loss of lives, tweeting, "Deeply grieved by the unfortunate bus accident in Dubai that has claimed 12 Indian lives. My sincere condolences to the families. Our Consulate @cgidubai is extending all help.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)