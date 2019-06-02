Mortal remains of Odisha's first Everester reach home

Mortal remains of Odisha's first Everester, Dash, arrived in from New on Sunday.

Dash (53) passed away while descending from the summit on May 23 at a height of around 8,600 feet.

Her body was first brought to from Kathmandu, Nepal, and then was flown to here.

Hundreds of people, including Sports and and Women and Child Development Tukunu Sahu, paid tribute to the mountaineer at

After paying homage, Behera said, " Dash was an ace mountaineer who brought fame to the state. She was an achiever who led by example and even in her death she will continue to inspire young aspirants to scale great peaks."

The thanked the people involved in bringing back her body. " acknowledges the immense effort of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the search and rescue team of Sherpas and other officials, who undertook this herculean task, braced severe weather conditions and difficult terrain to repatriate the body of Dash and bring it back to her family members," he said.

Behera also said that he would recommend Dash's name to for the prestigious award.

said, "I will talk to the and try to build a memorial for her."

People involved in bringing back her body stated that the process was highly risky and complicated given the adverse weather conditions.

Ganesh Jena, a mountaineer who was part of the team sent to bring back the body, said lost her life at a height of 8,600 feet on the

Giving details of the hardships in bringing back the body, Jena said: "It was very hard to bring her body back from 8,600 feet. Sherpas first brought the body from there to 8,000 feet, then to a height of 6,000 feet. Then it was brought to Lukla town through helicopter where police formalities were completed. After that she was brought to "

A by profession, Dash first scaled the in 2008. Later, she trekked several mountains across Europe, South America, and

