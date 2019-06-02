Iftar party row: Omar Abdullah urges India, Pak to "stop this nonsense"

Conference leader on Sunday reacted to the row over Indian High Commissioner's party in urging both the to "stop this nonsense".

Omar's response came after sources said that guests were "aggressively turned away" by Pakistani security officials from an party hosted by the on Saturday and even calls were made to stop many of them from attending it.

Criticising the Pakistani side for their " diplomacy", Omaar tweeted, "Stupid diplomacy. It was stupid when we did it outside the & it's stupid when it's done outside our's in Now that it's 1-1 perhaps it's time to move on & stop this nonsense."

Indian told ANI on Sunday that "such intimidatory tactics" are "counter-productive" for bilateral relations.

"We apologise to all our guests who were aggressively turned away from our party last evening. Such intimidatory tactics are deeply disappointing. They not only violate basic norms of diplomatic conduct and civilised behaviour, but are also counter-productive for our bilateral relations," he said.

claimed that additional scrutiny was thrust upon the guests attending the party by Pakistani security officials, who also forced many to return from the event.

"Pakistani agencies virtually laid a siege on on Saturday, harassed, intimidated and turned back hundreds of guests," sources told ANI on Sunday.

"Before that, they called invitees from masked numbers and threatened them with consequences if they attended the Iftar. They sunk to a new low of harassment, mostly of their own people," they added.

