Demonetisation a mega scam, unemployment at highest since independence; Arvind Kejriwal

on Friday took a jibe at the central government calling demonetisation a "mega scam" and said that unemployment was at its highest since independence.

Taking to Twitter, the Party (AAP) leader said, "Demonetisation was not a disaster, it was a mega scam. It destroyed India's economy & irrespective of whichever fraud Modi govt might indulge in to hide NSSO data, everyone in this country knows unemployment rate is the highest now than ever since 1947."

His remarks come a day after on Thursday justified the central government's demonetisation move and said that it had "struck at the very root" of the country's parallel black economy.

