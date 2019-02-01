Demonetisation a mega scam, unemployment at highest since independence; Arvind Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Reason behind demonetisation still a mystery:Kejriwal
Kejriwal for special session of Parliament to discuss Rafale
Modi fighting political battle through enforcement agencies: Kejriwal
Delhi people compare work by AAP govt with Centre for development of city: Saurabh Bhardwaj
Demonetisation biggest scam after Independence: AAP
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday took a jibe at the central government calling demonetisation a "mega scam" and said that unemployment was at its highest since independence.
Taking to Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said, "Demonetisation was not a disaster, it was a mega scam. It destroyed India's economy & irrespective of whichever fraud Modi govt might indulge in to hide NSSO data, everyone in this country knows unemployment rate is the highest now than ever since 1947."
His remarks come a day after President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday justified the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government's demonetisation move and said that it had "struck at the very root" of the country's parallel black economy.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU