Goa factory blast: Accused, including owner, released on bail

Two men including the owner of the Tuem factory were put behind bars by police in connection with the blast which had claimed lives of two factory employees.

The two accused were later released on the bail.

In a telephonic conversation, PI told ANI: "We have arrested both the accused identified as and in connection with Tuem incident. They were later released on bail since the offence was bailable. We are investigating the case."

The two accused have been booked under section 304 A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and 427 of the Indian penal code.

Ajeet Nake, a resident of Kolhapur working as a helper and Akhil Naik, 25, a native of Tuem working as had died in the blast.

It may be recalled that on January 12, a blast was reported in a block-making factory wherein three workers were seriously injured and six had sustained minor injuries.

