Motorola enters multi-camera segment with triple-camera set-up in Moto G8

Motorola's upcoming Moto G8 has shown up in latest leaks, revealing its entry into the multi-camera segment.
The Motorola Moto G8, which will sit next to Moto G8 Play and Moto G8 Plus, will come with a triple rear-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, as revealed in a video shared by serial tipster Evan Blass, The Verge notes.
It is also speculated to include a teardrop notch-based display. Motorola is expected to announce the foldable Motorola Razr device on November 13th, when it may also launch the Moto G8.
