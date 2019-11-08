JUST IN
YouTube desktop gets video queue, larger thumbnails and host of new add-ons
Motorola enters multi-camera segment with triple-camera set-up in Moto G8

Motorola is expected to announce the foldable Motorola Razr device on November 13th, when it may also launch the Moto G8.

Motorola Photo: Shutterstock

Motorola's upcoming Moto G8 has shown up in latest leaks, revealing its entry into the multi-camera segment.

The Motorola Moto G8, which will sit next to Moto G8 Play and Moto G8 Plus, will come with a triple rear-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, as revealed in a video shared by serial tipster Evan Blass, The Verge notes.

It is also speculated to include a teardrop notch-based display. Motorola is expected to announce the foldable Motorola Razr device on November 13th, when it may also launch the Moto G8.
