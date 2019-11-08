Amazon, Xiaomi, Samsung fail security test: Ethical hackers breach devices

A dual-member team of white-hat hackers by the name of Fluoroacetate, hacked Amazon Echo speakers, Mi9, and Sony smart TVs at the Pwn2Own hacking contest here.

Team Fluoroacetate, comprising of members Amat Cama and Richard Zhu collected a bounty of $1,45,000 during the first day of the event, after successfully hacking these devices, Android police reported.

The hackers first targeted Sony's X800G smart TV, using a Javascript OOB Read bug to exploit the television's built-in web browser, by doing this the team earned $15,000.

The duo, Cama and Zhu earned $60,000 for taking control of an Amazon Echo device using an integer overflow in JavaScript.

The two devices that they hacked were the Galaxy S10 smartphone and Q60 smart TV. This victory earned the team $45,000.

Additionally, the duo targeted the phone Mi 9 and earned them a reward of $20,000.

--IANS

wh/rs

