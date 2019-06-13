MoU signed between Himachal govt, FIZ to explore Ayurgenomics

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the state of and Frankfurt Innovation Zentrum (FIZ) in the fields of Ayurgenomics ( and Genomics), and precision agriculture.

It was signed on Wednesday in the presence of Jai Ram Thakur, who is on a visit to and to attracts the investors to invest in the North-Indian state.

During the event, Thakur said that had varied climatic conditions and diverse topography making it suitable for growing a wide range of medicinal plants.

He said that the would provide all possible help to the interested entrepreneurs for setting up their units in the state.

During the MoU ceremony, FIZ Dr made a detailed presentation on the working and mandate of FIZ. He also suggested for a cross-learning program to have a better understanding of the local requirements as well as how Ayurgenomics can play a pivotal role in the and wellness sectors.

Bikram Singh, cum Principal Secretary to Dr Shrikant Baldi, Industries Manoj Kumar, Hans Raj Sharma, Abid Husain Sadiq, and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)