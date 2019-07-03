Amid acute water crisis, TN Water Min says protestors shouldn't disturb public

Amid various demonstrations taking place over the acute water crisis in the state, Tamil Nadu Water Minister SP Velumani on Wednesday said protestors should not disturb the public, adding that government is taking all the measures to resolve the issue.

"We have seen protests in some areas. Protesters should not disturb the public. Our government is taking steps to solve the water issue soon," Velumani said here at the Legislative Assembly.

The situation is such that two women had an ugly verbal spat over the distribution of water in Arumbakkam.

"The government has not repaired the borewells at Arumbakkam. Around 800 families are dependent on water tankers here. Those who stand ahead in the queue of water distribution get more water while those standing at the back go back with empty pots," Karthik, a local, said while speaking to ANI.

People also alleged that the government has failed to supply the required quantity of water.

"The water supply is very poor and we are not getting water on a regular basis. Water supply is not available in our street. We have to rush to the street number 8, which is quite far from here," said another resident.

The residents of Arumbakkam urged the state government to take immediate action and supply water in a good amount.

