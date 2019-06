MP: FIR against BJP MLA for obstructing govt programme

An FIR was lodged against Sironj BJP legislator Umakant Sharma for allegedly obstructing a programme organised under "Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Aur Nikah Yojna".

The case has been registered against Sharma and 10 others for creating hindrances in government work.

On June 25, Sharma along with other BJP workers allegedly staged a sit-in at the venue where a mass marriage was organised under "Mukhyamantri Kanyadal Aur Nikah Yojna".

The BJP MLA, brother of former minister Laxmikant Sharma, allegedly showed black flags to state minister Harsh Yadav who was participating in the event.

