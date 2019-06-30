Performance at 'Hyderabad sailing week' to help sailors in national selection: Major General Narayanan

Adding bonus for avid sailors ahead of the 34th level sailing championship 'Hyderabad sailing week', EME Sailing Association has announced that their performances at the event will help them gain points for selection into the team.

"The event has been accredited as the YAI ranking event this year. That means the performance of the sailors will be ranked, which will help them gain points for selection into the national team," said Major General TSA Narayanan, Vice Commodore of EMESA on Sunday.

Every year the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad witness the national level sailing championship at Hussain Sagar Lake. Sailing lovers from across the country come here to indulge in the exciting sport.

"This is the oldest and most popular sailing event. Last year, we had 183 entries. We are expecting to cross over the 200-mark this time. We are going to get some international judges and tech officers. Our aim is to promote the sport so our country can get more medals at the international level," said Narayanan.

The sailing championship, accredited as the Yachting Association of India (YAI) National ranking event, will commence on July 2 and conclude on July 7. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

"Hyderabad is a popular destination for sailing in the country. The wind conditions in June and July are most favourable in the Hussain Sagar Lake to home the skills in boat handling and understanding wind shifts."

"Rescue and security are our topmost priority. We are going to make sure nothing bad happens," Narayanan added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)