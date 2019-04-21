MQM Chief Altaf Hussain says ISI could be behind Colombo terror blasts

Exiled Pakistani and of (MQM) has claimed that and its (ISI) may have a hand in the multiple blasts which shook on

"Hussain appealed to the UN and all democratic countries that they should never ignore the possibility of the involvement of and ISI in this horrific Colombo terror blasts at the Churches and hotels as almost every single incident of terrorism globally had its foundation originating from Pakistan," an MQM press release stated.

He severely condemned the eight blasts, which killed at least 207 people and left around 450 wounded in Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikade, and Batticaloa on April 21.

"In his message of strong condemnation, he said that each and every of MQM stands in solidarity and is severely saddened on the loss of precious lives," the release quoted Hussain as saying.

"This extremism has become a universal menace that has to be completely eradicated from this world, we have to stand united with only one agenda, which is to completely eliminate extremism, the nurseries of extremism and the patrons of extremism," he added.

