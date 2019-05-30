Mumbai: 11-yr-old Royal Bengal tiger succumbs to cancer

An 11-year-old Royal Bengal Tiger, suffering from a rare form of cancer, died at Park (SGNP) on Tuesday, officials said.

The named Yash was the star attraction for the visitors at the safari.

Kiran Dabholkar, told ANI that Yash was born in 2008 and was unwell from the few months. He further informed that the succumbed to complications like progressive, i.e weight loss and multiple organ failure.

In May, Bajirao, the last captive white at the SGNP in Borivali also died at the age of 18. At present, the safari is left with only six tigers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)