Mumbai: 5 gelatin sticks found in Shalimar Express

Five gelatin sticks were found in Shalimar Express train at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) station in Kurla suburb here on Wednesday.
"Five gelatin sticks along with a battery have been found. Tilak Nagar police station is carrying out further probe," railway police official in Kurla, Sahebrao Chatur, said.
"A letter found along with the sticks claimed 'the next team will carry on from here'," according to the official.
The sticks were located by a cleaner who immediately alerted the authorities and the police. Following this, the bomb squad was informed.
Shalimar Express runs between Mumbai's LTT station and Shalimar in West Bengal.
