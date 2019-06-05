Mumbai: 5 gelatin sticks found in Shalimar Express

Five gelatin sticks were found in Shalimar Express train at (LTT) station in suburb here on Wednesday.

"Five gelatin sticks along with a battery have been found. station is carrying out further probe," in Kurla, Sahebrao Chatur, said.

"A letter found along with the sticks claimed 'the next team will carry on from here'," according to the

The sticks were located by a cleaner who immediately alerted the authorities and the police. Following this, the bomb squad was informed.

Shalimar Express runs between and Shalimar in

