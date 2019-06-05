Sachin Pilot should become Rajasthan CM: Congress MLA Prithviraj Meena

and MLA on Wednesday said that should replace as

" should become the of It was because of him we got the majority in He (Ashok Gehlot) does not have much hold now. The Jatt and Gujjar communities are upset, who will give the vote? If a young man becomes then he does something," Meena told media here.

His statement comes after in an interview to a news channel said, " was quite confident that his son will win from Jodhpur parliamentary constituency and therefore I think he should take responsibility for at least this seat".

lost to Gajendra Singh Shekhawat by over 3 lakh votes from Jodhpur.

When asked about Ashok Gehlot's statement, Meena said, "Why should he (Pilot) take the responsibility? A chief minister is responsible for an election defeat when the party is in power.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)