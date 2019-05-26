Mumbai: Car catches fire on Western Express Highway

-
ALSO READ
5 children heading to Disney World among 7 killed in fiery Florida crash
Michigan family of 5 killed in wrong-way crash in Kentucky
Anti-terror protests in Maharashtra disrupt Delhi-Mumbai rail route
Drone disrupts air traffic into Newark
Route Mobile collaborates with Oracle Marketing Cloud
-
A car on Sunday caught fire on the Western Express highway here, following which traffic blocks were created on the route.
A huge cloud of smoke was seen emanating from the car in the middle of the 25.33 kilometre-long highway amidst moderate traffic on this afternoon. The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.
The Western Express Highway stretches from the suburb of Dahisar to Bandra.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU