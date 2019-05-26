JUST IN
Mumbai: Car catches fire on Western Express Highway

A car on Sunday caught fire on the Western Express highway here, following which traffic blocks were created on the route.

A huge cloud of smoke was seen emanating from the car in the middle of the 25.33 kilometre-long highway amidst moderate traffic on this afternoon. The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The Western Express Highway stretches from the suburb of Dahisar to Bandra.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

First Published: Sun, May 26 2019. 19:36 IST

