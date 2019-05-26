CBI issues Look-Out Notice against ex-Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar

The (CBI) on Sunday issued a Look-Out Notice against former in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Saradha chit fund scam in

The investigative agency has mentioned in the notice to airports and land ports that Kumar should not be allowed to leave the country.

The notice means that Kumar, who is allegedly linked to the Saradha chit fund scam, will be handed over to the at airports or land ports of the country if he tries to leave

Kumar has been accused of destroying evidence related to the Ponzi scheme when he was heading the Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the chit fund scam.

On May 24, the refused to entertain a plea filed by Kumar seeking an extension of the seven-day period granted to him to approach a competent court for protection from arrest in connection with the case.

Kumar had approached the apex court seeking an extension of protection from arrest, claiming that he was not able to access legal remedies in since lawyers in the state were on strike.

An unprecedented chain of events had unfolded on February 3 when a team was detained by when it reached Kumar's residence to question him. It was followed by Mamata Banerjee's visit to the officer's home.

The officers were taken to a police station and later released.

