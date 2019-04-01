Rahul attacks KCR for supporting GST, demonetisation

on Monday hit out at Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao for supporting the (BJP) and on the Good and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation.

He also slammed Rao for not speaking up on the Rafale issue.

"Your helps him (PM Modi) in the Parliament. He supported Gabbar Singh Tax and demonetisation. gets help from Telangana and he has a remote control. Our fight is with the BJP and Modi," Rahul said while addressing a rally in Zahirabad parliamentary seat currently held by Bheemrao Baswanthrao.

"Did your CM ever raise the Rafale issue? Did he ever say 'chowkidar chor hai'? No. It's a partnership, TRS and their MPs help Fight is against Modi and BJP only is fighting not TRS, whole country knows," he added.

Further cornering Chandrashekahar Rao, Rahul said, "There is a drama going on. CM speaks against PM and vice versa. CM also praises some time. PM speak against Congress, not TRS in parliament. We need to understand there is a fight between two ideologies, only Congress against them."

Highlighting his poll promise of minimum income guarantee initiative NYAY scheme (Nyuntam Aay Yojana), Congress said, "We have decided whose income is less than Rs 12,000, we will give them Rs 12,000. It means that Congress party will deposit Rs 72,000 to 5 crore families every year. Modi ji said they will give Rs 15 lakh, he is a liar."

"We worked for six months, we dig out the truth that Rs 15 lakh cannot be given. But the truth is Rs 3,60,000 can be given and we will do with guarantee. This is our surgical strike on 'Garibi', Modi ji did it on poor," he added.

Hitting out at PM Modi, Rahul further said, "Narendra Modi helps only 15-20 people. In past five years, he has waived the loans of Rs 3.5 lakh crore. MNREGA costs around Rs 35,000 crore per year. He has given such big amount of money which could be used to run MNREGA for 10 years."

"Narendra Modi gave Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani, Rs 35,000 crore to Mehul Chauksi, Rs 35,000 crore to Nirav Modi, Rs 10,000 crore to Vijay Mallya, and thousands of crores to Lalit Modi. So, we come up with a number Rs 72,000."

The 17 parliamentary seats of Telangana will go to polls on April 11 in the first phase of elections.

