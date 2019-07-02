Mumbai rains: Navy deploys teams to rescue people stranded in Kurla

Following heavy rains in Maharashtra, the Indian Navy on Tuesday deployed teams to provide assistance in rescue operations.

Responding to a request for assistance from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Navy teams have started rescuing locals stranded in Kurla.

As many as 1,000 people have been shifted to safe places with the help of Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade, Naval teams as well as local volunteers.

"At least 1,000 people were evacuated from Kranti Nagar in Kurla to prevent any untoward incidents due to an overflowing Mithi river," the BMC tweeted.

In wake of the very heavy rainfall forecast by Meteorological department, the state government has declared a public holiday in Mumbai today and people are advised to stay indoors unless there is an emergency.

Also, around 54 flights have been diverted to a nearby airport, an airport official told ANI.

