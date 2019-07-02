SC dismisses contempt petitions against former, present revenue secretaries

The Supreme Court has dismissed the contempt petitions of former Income Tax commissioner SK Srivastava against former revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia and current revenue secretary AB Pandey.

Srivastava, who was Commissioner (Appeal) Noida, was among the 12 senior officers of the Income Tax department who were given compulsory retirement under Rule 56 by the Finance Ministry last month.

The contempt petition which was filed by Srivastava against Adhia was dismissed on Monday by the Supreme Court, observing that no contempt has been made out.

A Bench of Justice UU Lalit and Justice Vineet Saran JJ dismissed the contempt petition.

It was Srivastava's plea that since the disciplinary proceedings had not been concluded within six months from the date of the Supreme Court's order, the Secretary was in contempt of the top court's order. However, the Supreme Court was not convinced with the same and dismissed the contempt petition.

A fresh contempt petition by Srivastava against the present Revenue Secretary was also dismissed by the Supreme Court since contempt could not be made out.

The top court has directed the officer to file its representation on merits against the notice issued to him by the disciplinary authority within two weeks and he may request for an oral hearing, which the government would consider in accordance with the law.

