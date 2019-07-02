Mumbai rains: 54 flights diverted, 52 cancelled; 5 trains short terminated

Amidst the heavy downpour in the city, Mumbai airport's main runway remained closed on Tuesday after a Spice Jet aircraft from Jaipur overshot the runway while landing here.

"SpiceJet SG 6237 Jaipur-Mumbai flight overshot runway yesterday while landing at Mumbai Airport. All passengers are safe, no injuries reported," Mumbai Airport PRO said. No injuries were reported.

Around 54 flights were diverted to the nearby airports and 52 flights were cancelled as heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, an airport official said on Tuesday.

IMD has predicted intermittent heavy showers in Mumbai today.

"Clouds observed over north Maharashtra coast including Mumbai. More impact likely over south Gujarat and adjoining areas. Intermittent heavy showers expected in Mumbai today. Extremely heavy rainfall, over 200 mm recorded at many places in the city; more towards suburbs in last 24 hrs," IMD said.

The torrential downpour has hampered train services to and from the city.

"Due to rains, Central Railway Suburban Services will run in following sections till further notice--CSMT-Bandra on Harbour line, Vashi-Panvel on Harbour line, Thane-Vashi-Panvel on Trans-Harbour line,4th corridor to Kharkopar, Thane-Kasara/Karjat/Khopoli on main line," said Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai.

The Central Railway informed that suburban services are running normally between Churchgate and Vasai Road.

"As water receded to some extent at Nallasopara, WR locals are being run with a frequency of 30 mins btwn Vasai Rd-Virar.Services are running normal btwn Churchgate- Vasai Rd. AC local will not be run today.," Central Railway tweeted.

Five trains including 12980 Jaipur-Bandra Terminus, 19116 Bhuj -Dadar, 12479 Jodhpur -Bandra Terminus, 14707 Bikaner -Bandra Terminus, and 12902 Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central were short terminated following the heavy rain downpour.

After several suburban train movements got suspended today, Railway Protection Force (RPF) served refreshments to stranded passengers at Thane railway station.

The Railways said the state government and various other agencies have been requested to run extra buses between Mumbai and Pune for intercity travellers.

The Maharashtra Government has declared July 2 as a public holiday amid heavy downpour causing water logging at various places in the financial capital and surrounding metropolitan area.

"In wake of the extremely heavy rainfall forecast by the IMD, the Government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday on 2nd July as a precautionary measure for Mumbai city and its citizens," said BMC CPRO.

Officials have received 45 complaints of waterlogging including locations from Thane, Mumbra, Diva and Kalwa here till 8:30 AM.

At least 21 people have died due to various accidents related to rains in Mumbai including 18 people who were killed as a wall collapsed in Malad area.

