My grandson didn't do anything wrong by taking out Tiranga Yatra: BJP's Dalbir Singh

(BJP) MLA Dalbir Singh on Thursday expressed disappointment over the show-cause notice issued by Muslim University to his grandson and others for taking out a Tiranga Yatra on campus recently.

"Unfortunate that my grandson and his nephew were issued a notice by AMU administration. Don't think they did anything wrong. Daily some rally or the other is organised on various issues, one was even in support of Afzal Guru, so what is wrong in a Tiranga yatra?"

"It is not a crime. Everyone should be patriotic and by flagging a march is a good start," he added.

The on Wednesday issued a notice to two students for holding a Tiranga Yatra. The students had held a bike rally chanting 'Vande Mataram' from the Department to the Baba Syed Gate, in remembrance of the sacrifice made by freedom fighters.

The varsity administration alleged that it had not given permission to carry out the Yatra.

The notice issued by the proctor sought a reply within 24 hours, failing which ex-parte action would be taken against the student leaders.

Omar Saleem Peerzada, (PRO) of AMU said the students violated the code of conduct and varsity rules and regulations.

"There was no permission and their step was illegal. On 26 January and 15 August every year University holds one week programme, the students should participate in that. Show-Cause notices have been issued and action would be taken against them as per the university rules," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)