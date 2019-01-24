Bihar: RJD leader shot by unidentified assailants, dies

(RJD) Raghuvar Rai, who was shot at by unidentified assailants early Thursday morning, succumbed to injuries here.

Rai, who was shot at outside his residence in Kalyanpur area died at a private hospital in Dargbhanga, where he was rushed to after the attack, officials said.

The earlier served as the of the district council.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)