Delhi Law Minister issues showcase notice in JNU sedition case

law on Thursday sent a show-cause notice to the for clearing without his approval the sanction to prosecute former University (JNU) students in a case of

The case related to anti- slogans allegedly raised during a February 2016 event on the campus of has been filed against former Students' Union (JNUSU) among others.

Gehlot has sought an explanation from the law A K Mendiratta for sending the file directly to the stating that deliberately to bypass him.

"It appears to have been done intentionally so that views of the aren't recorded," he said in the show-cause notice.

This development has come in the backdrop of the government seeking legal advice with regard to granting sanction for prosecution in the case

On Saturday, the government along with the levelled allegations against each other after the judicature questioned the department for filing a chargesheet in the matter against and nine others without procuring the required sanction from the authorities.

On January 14, the had filed the chargesheet in the court stating the sanction for prosecution was pending before the government.

Under the Criminal Procedure Code, the court cannot take cognisance of the police chargesheet without sanction from the home department of the state concerned.

As per 112-page charge sheet, Kumar was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised on the during an event held in February 2016.

Police also charged former JNU students and for allegedly shouting anti- slogans during the event to mark the hanging of Parliament attack mastermind

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)