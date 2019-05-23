N Chandrababu Naidu accepts defeat, says will review after final results

(TDP) N on Thursday accepted his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and said the people's mandate should be respected.

"First of all, in a democracy, after the counting takes place, we should respect the mandate. We will hold a review after the final results are out," Naidu told reporters here.

He also congratulated YSR YS Jaganmohan Reddy for securing a clean mandate in both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

In the assembly polls, YSR is leading on 135 seats and has won 14 seats while could secure a lead on only 23 seats and has won only two seats till the filing of this story.

"I would like to congratulate and Minister for their respective win," he said. When asked about the EVMs and VVPATs issue, the TDP chief refused to comment on it.

"Thanking all workers who worked for the party, also thanking people who blessed the TDP," he said.

In the Lok Sabha elections, YSR secured the lead on 22 seats while Naidu's TDP is leading on only three seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)