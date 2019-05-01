Nandyal MP SPY Reddy passes away after prolonged illness

Three-time Lok Sabha MP and industrialist SPY Reddy on Tuesday died after prolonged illness at a private hospital here.
Reddy, the sitting MP from Nandyal constituency in Andhra Pradesh was admitted to hospital on April 3 after he complained of heart and kidney problems.
He was 69 and is survived by his wife and two daughters.
The Nandyal MP was contesting on a Jana Sena Party's ticket in the ongoing parliamentary elections. Reddy has been associated with many political parties.
In 1991, he contested and lost the general elections on a BJP ticket but lost. He was elected from Nandyal in 2009 on a Congress ticket but switched to the YSR Congress Party for 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
After 2014 parliamentary elections, Reddy joined the Telugu Desam Party but left the party after he did not get Lok Sabha ticket.
Reddy is a noted philanthropist from Nandyal and the founder of Nandi group of industries. He started his career from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Mumbai before he set up his own plastics industry started manufacturing of PVC pipes under the brand name 'Nandi Pipes'.
Jana Sena Party chief and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy have condoled the death of S P Y Reddy.
All of them also conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family members.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
