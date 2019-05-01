Cyclone Fani: IMD issues 'yellow warning' in Odisha

The (IMD) on Tuesday issued a 'yellow warning' for coast predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places such as Boudh, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Deogarh, and Sundargarh."Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places the districts of Boudh, Kalahandi Deogarh and Sundargarh of Odisha," said the IMD.

As per the disaster management division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Cyclone Fani is very likely to move northwestwards on till May 1 noon and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards and cross Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali. From there, it will move to the south of Puri around May 3 afternoon with maximum sustained wind of speed 175-185 kmph gusting to 205 kmph.

Gale wind with speed 150 -160 kmph gusting to 170 is also likely over the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, 110-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph is also likely over the districts of Gajapati, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, 80-90 kmph over the districts of Nayagarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and squally wind speed 30-40 kmph gust to 50 kmph over the rest by the evening of May 3, the IMD said.

The sea conditions are very likely to be rough to very rough along and off on May 2 and become high to phenomenal by May 4.Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea areas of northwest and adjoining West-central along and off from May 2 to May 4. The expected damage due to Cyclone Fani includes -- extensive damage to all types of kutcha houses, extensive uprooting of communication and power poles, disruption of rail and road link at several places, extensive damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, blowing down of Palm and coconut trees, uprooting of large bushy trees and large boats and ships may get torn from their moorings.

In order to prevent such damage, IMD has advised total suspension of fishing operations, extensive evacuation from coastal areas, diversion or suspension of rail and road traffic, no movement in motor boats and small ships and people in affected areas to remain indoors.

