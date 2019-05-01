KCR directs officials to prepare plan for completion of barrage under Kaleswaram project

K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed officials to prepare an integrated plan of action to complete the construction and maintenance of barrages and pump houses under Project, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

Rao, who held a review meeting on the progress of construction of Kaleswaram project on Tuesday at Pragathi Bhavan, also instructed the officials to construct housing quarters for the engineering staff and other staff at campsites of the projects.

The housing quarters for the employees will be constructed at the sub-stations, police camp at the and two helipads at each barrage.

He has also asked the officials to construct watchtower, staff housing quarters at the maximum height to the Highest Flood Level (HFL) level to shield from rampant river flow and high flood level.

Rao inquired about the progress of the construction of canals for filling of water in the ponds. "Earlier, the farmers were being forced to fill their ponds by destroying the conduits. At present, that is not the situation, the government itself is installing conduits. Water from projects and water from rains will be filled in the ponds and will increase the level of groundwater," the said.

