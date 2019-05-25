Narayana Hrudayalaya reports 32 pc jump in EBITDA for FY 19

Leading provider has said its consolidated total operating income stood at Rs 2,861 crore during 2018-19, up 25 per cent as compared to Rs 2,281 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was Rs 304 crore, reflecting a margin of 10.6 per cent as against Rs 231 crore in FY 18 translating into a year-on-year growth of 31.7 per cent.

As on March 31, consolidated net debt was Rs 713 crore, representing a net debt to equity ratio of 0.66. Out of which, debt worth 54.3 million dollars is foreign currency denominated.

During the fourth quarter (Q4 FY19), consolidated total operating income was Rs 765 crore as compared to Rs 647 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting an increase of 18 per cent.

Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 97 crore, showing a margin of 12.6 per cent as against Rs 57 crore in FY18, translating into a year-on-year growth of 71 per cent.

"We started off fiscal year 2019 having deployed significant capital amidst a host of regulatory measures which affected the industry over the last few years," said Emmanuel Rupert, Vice Chairman, of

"Post this phase of inorganic expansion, our emphasis has been on consolidation of our existing hospital operations. On the clinical front, we continue to focus on our advanced tertiary and quaternary care programmes and have emerged as one of the leading destination for solid organ transplants -- heart, kidney and liver -- across the nation," he said in a statement.

Operating a chain of multispecialty, tertiary and primary healthcare facilities, the company has a network of 24 hospitals and 7 heart centres across and a single hospital overseas at with over 6,200 operational beds across all its centres and potential to reach a capacity of over 7,100 beds.

