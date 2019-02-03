JUST IN
Narayana Hrudayalaya MD & Group CEO resigns

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hospital chain Narayana Hrudayalaya said Sunday its Group CEO and Managing Director Ashutosh Raghuvanshi has resigned from the post.

The company board has has accepted the resignation of Raghuvanshi and appointed Emmanuel Rupert new MD & Group CEO, Narayana Hrudayalaya said in a regulatory filing.

Rupert has been associated with the hospital chain since 2000 and has been part of the founding team at Narayana Hrudayalaya.

Viren Shetty has been appointed Group COO of the company.

Shetty, an MBA from Stanford Business School, has been on the Board of the company in the capacity of an Executive Director, and has been Sr VP Strategy since 2012.

First Published: Sun, February 03 2019.

