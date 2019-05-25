Ivanka Trump and Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to lead closing session at GES 2019

-
Advisor to the US President, Ivanka Trump and Mastercard's CEO, Ajay Banga will lead the closing session at Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) on June 5.
The session will be moderated by Manisha Singh, Assistant Secretary for Economic and Business Affairs. Co-hosted by US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and The Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, GES 2019 is the ninth gathering of entrepreneurs, business leaders, supporters and government officials.
More than 1,000 entrepreneurs from around the world will have opportunities to showcase their start-ups to more than 300 investors that collectively represent trillions of dollars of assets under management.
This year's summit will accelerate the momentum of the 2017 GES in Hyderabad, India, which highlighted 'Women First, Prosperity for All.'
Trump said she is excited to visit The Netherlands and participate for the second year in the Department of State's GES.
"I plan to address issues related to women's economic empowerment, with a focus on women's entrepreneurship. A core pillar of our W-GDP initiative, launched by the White House this year, is to help women in developing countries succeed as entrepreneurs through access to capital, markets, networks, and mentorship," she said in a statement.
"I am looking forward to joining Queen Maxima, Secretary Pompeo, Mastercard's CEO Ajay Banga and entrepreneurs from around the world at this powerful summit to build on the progress," she added.
