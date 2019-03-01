Govt okays continuation of several tertiary healthcare programmes

-
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Thursday gave its approval for continuation of implementation of several tertiary healthcare programmes for non-communicable diseases and e-health up to 2020 with an outlay of Rs 2,551.15 crore.
The healthcare programmes include strengthening of tertiary car cancer facilities scheme, national programme for healthcare of the elderly, national programme for prevention and management of trauma and burn injuries.
It also includes National Programme for Tobacco Control and Drug Addiction Treatment, National Mental Health Programme, National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment and Programme for strengthening of e-health and tele-medicine services, an official statement said.
