JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Cabinet nod to creation of 2 posts of commissioners in CCPD

CPI(M) keeps door open for seat-sharing in Bengal
Business Standard

Govt okays continuation of several tertiary healthcare programmes

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Thursday gave its approval for continuation of implementation of several tertiary healthcare programmes for non-communicable diseases and e-health up to 2020 with an outlay of Rs 2,551.15 crore.

The healthcare programmes include strengthening of tertiary car cancer facilities scheme, national programme for healthcare of the elderly, national programme for prevention and management of trauma and burn injuries.

It also includes National Programme for Tobacco Control and Drug Addiction Treatment, National Mental Health Programme, National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment and Programme for strengthening of e-health and tele-medicine services, an official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 00:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements