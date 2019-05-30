JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft till June 14
Business Standard

Narrow escape for passengers as Himachal bus veers off mountain road

ANI 

Passengers travelling in a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus had a narrow escape as the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road.

There were nine passengers in the bus along with the driver and the conductor.

No casualties were however reported.

The incident took place in the mountainous region near Bakhela in Solan district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 01:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements