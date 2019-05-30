Narrow escape for passengers as Himachal bus veers off mountain road

-
ALSO READ
Himachal: 1 killed, 25 injured after bus plunges into gorge
Two dead, 23 injured as HRTC bus falls into gorge in HP
2 dead, 25 injured as HRTC bus falls into gorge in HP
Himachal HC asks HRTC to look into lawyer's complaint on tendering of e-buses
Fresh snowfall in tourist spots of Himachal
-
Passengers travelling in a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus had a narrow escape as the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road.
There were nine passengers in the bus along with the driver and the conductor.
No casualties were however reported.
The incident took place in the mountainous region near Bakhela in Solan district.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU