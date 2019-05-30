Narendra Modi ushers in second term as Prime Minister

Narendra Modi, who decimated the Opposition to lead his party to a landslide win in the recent election, has become the first in nearly 50 years to win a majority in consecutive polls.

The 68-year-old stalwart is set to take oath as the of for the second consecutive term today. will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the function.

Born on September 17, 1950, Modi, the three-time of (2001-2014) fought and won the 2014 to become With the 2019 poll victory, he has become the outside of the to win two consecutive terms with a full majority since 1971.

This time around, the rode on muscular nationalism, security and a strident anti- plank under the leadership of Modi to storm back to power with 303 seats in the

In his first term as PM, his Democratic Alliance (NDA) government launched several flagship schemes including the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Ujwala Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana among others. He also introduced demonetisation the Goods and Service Tax (GST).

Often termed as the 'People's Leader', Prime Minister Modi, a brilliant orator, is known for his powerful personal connect with the people on the ground. In the just concluded mammoth elections, Modi plunged headlong into campaigning, addressing 142 rallies and conducting four roadshows. The election results showed that the gained 21 new seats.

The BJP, which won 282 seats in 2014, improved its tally by notching up 303 seats. Along with its NDA allies, the number swelled to 353 in the 543-member of the Parliament.

Ever since Modi became Prime Minister his party has formed governments in and and has emerged as a force to reckon with in states like Odisha and

On the foreign policy front, his initiatives have realised the true potential and role of on the world stage. He began his term in office in presence of all heads of States of Nations. His address to the of was appreciated by many.

Later on, he became the first Indian Prime Minister to embark on a bilateral visit to after a long period of 17 years, to after 28 years, to after 31 years and after 34 years.

During his first regime, attended UN, BRICS, and Summits, where India's views on a variety of global economic and political issues, especially terrorism, were widely appreciated.

Modi managed to carve out personal equations with world leaders including with US and Chinese

During his visits abroad he actively sold Brand India, articulating a leadership role for in the world and also leveraging the vast Indian diaspora to causes

This time around, Modi has reached out to BIMSTEC ( for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) member-states, whose leaders have confirmed their attendance for his swearing-in ceremony. The bloc's member nations include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and besides India.

President of Abdul Hamid, President of Maithripala Sirisena, President of U Win Myint, Prime Minister of Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of KP Sharma Oli, and Thailand's will be present in the national capital for attending the ceremony. The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, along with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, will also be present at the event.

