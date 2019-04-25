LEAP to tap USD 180 billion patent management and monetization market

Clairvolex, the global (IP) asset management firm, today announced the launch of LEAP- the first AI & amp; enabled unified IP portfolio development & amp; management platform, incubated in and engineered jointly with the Silicon Valley, for global markets.

development is a USD 18 billion market opportunity in the hi-tech space alone. Further, licensing is a much larger market, estimated at a value of USD 180 billion. These are two extremely systems in the global industry. portfolio development is an expensive and tedious process, with large patent holders spending hundreds of million dollars to develop and maintain them. Licensing is complex, in the absence of a market place for inventions and patents. addresses these challenges, helping businesses enhance the value of IP and patent portfolios.

Powered by ML, AI and automation, and with an extensive data at its backend, offers enhanced patent development & amp; monetization capabilities, helping companies build strategies with potential for higher monetization at half the current level of investments. solutions have access to over 12 million patent data records at the backend, more than 30,000 IP specific rules and at least 130 automated standard operating procedures.

According to the International IP Index released by the US Chamber of (GIPC) in February 2019, IP is taking centre stage in international trade discussions. The report concludes that there is a need to improve the systemic efficiency of IP rights administration and the ability of IP owners to leverage their rights to finance innovative and creative activities.

"More than 80 per cent of all hi-tech patents bring '0' returns to patent owners, despite companies spending millions of dollars to keep patients alive. The current market model for building and managing massive global patent portfolios is hugely inefficient. LEAP offers a credible solution, in a somewhat disruptive market model, using AI-enhanced solutions for patent development & amp; monetization," said Manoj Pillai, of

LEAP is currently deployed for 20 early adopters, who are large patent holders based in the US and market. estimates that LEAP would manage 10-15 per cent of patents of top 50 tech IP owners by 2025.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)