Nationwide curfew imposed in Sri Lanka

has imposed a nationwide night beginning from 9 pm on Monday to curtail escalated communal unrest in the country, one of the worst outbreaks since the deadly suicide bombings.

The police is in place till 4 am tomorrow.

Earlier a was imposed in the entire as anti-Muslim riots sparked in Chilaw spread through the province.

A curfew in Gampaha police division in the Western province is also imposed 6 am tomorrow.

Sri Lankan has appealed to the public to remain calm and not instigate civil unrest. He added that the security forces are working diligently to ensure the security of the country, reported Colombo Page

"I appeal to all citizens to remain calm and not be swayed by false information. Security forces are working tirelessly to apprehend terrorists and ensure the security of the country, but each time there is civil unrest, we increase their burden and hamper ongoing investigations," said Wickremesinghe.

Clashes had broken out on Sunday between members of Christian and Muslim communities after mobs threw stones at mosques and Muslim-owned stores in Chillaw town.

Following this, the police had a imposed a curfew in the region and the had blocked various social media platforms, including WhatsApp, and Youtube to prevent the circulation of rumours in the aftermath of violence.

Tensions are brewing in the island nation since Sunday on April 21, when eight coordinated bombings left at least 250 people dead and scores of others injured.

