Nepal: 5 men arrested for carrying banned Indian rupee notes worth INR 10 lakh

on Monday arrested 5 men for carrying demonetised Indian notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 denomination, worth 1.6 million Nepali rupees (INR 10 lakh).

The men were arrested from in

"We received a tip-off about a probable transaction being done by banned Indian notes. Our team headed to the location and the arrests were made," said Hobindra Bogati, of Police (DSP) from circle,

The motive behind possessing the banned Indian notes is yet to be ascertained.

"We are investing further on the issue. They might have brought the amount here hoping it would be opened for the transaction, but we are yet to reach exact motive behind it," Bogati added.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sambhu Pariyar, Ram Bikram Khadka, Santosh Thapa Magar, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)