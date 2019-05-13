Lanka police reimposes curfew on 4 towns in north western region following communal violence

The Sri Lankan authorities on Monday reimposed a curfew, few hours after it was lifted, on four towns in the north western region following a in the area.

" was lifted at 6 a.m. this morning from Kuliyapitiya, Hettipola, and towns," a said.

"However, following a communal clash in the afternoon at Hettipola, the was re-imposed with immediate effect till 4 a.m. tomorrow on the area and its neighbouring towns of Kuliyapitiya, and Dummalasuriya," the added.

Earlier in the the morning, the also reimposed a ban on following violent incidents between the minority Muslim and majority Sinhalese communities in the country.

The blockade of and comes a day after imposed in the country's western coastal town of where a mob attacked a mosque and some shops owned by Muslims in a dispute that started on a post by a Muslim shop owner.

The violence is a direct fallout of the April 21 suicide bombings where nine suicide bombers, including a woman, carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and three luxury hotels, killing 253 people and injuring over 500 others.

The Islamic State terror group claimed the attacks, but the government blamed local Islamist extremist group (NTJ).

banned the NTJ and arrested over 100 people in connection with the blasts.

