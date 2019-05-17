Navjot Kaur Sidhu blames Amarinder, Asha Kumari for denial of LS ticket from Amritsar

on Friday blamed and party's affairs in-charge for denial of ticket to her from Lok Sabha seat.

"I was denied seat by and Asha Kumari, citing that Dussehra incident has hampered my image. is my home seat. I and my husband have worked hard to develop the region," she told ANI.

"It was not fair to tell me to go to where I do not know anyone. I do not know about a there. I do not know about the infrastructure of the region," she said.

The said that apart from Amritsar, she wanted to contest from Anandpur constituency because of Kartarpur corridor factor. "I was also thinking about contesting from Anandpur Sahib because of Kartapur corridor factor. Sikhs wanted me to contest from there, but then I thought if I live in Amritsar, then why not to contest from there," she said.

Kaur Sidhu, wife of Cabinet Navjot Singh Sidhu, said the would not be wiped out in the Lok Sabha polls, as its rivals are not in a position to sweep the polls. She also said all the party workers must work together as a team so that the Congress gets a majority on its own in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

It is worth mentioning that earlier in the day backed his wife's claim that she was denied the ticket due to

However, rejecting Kaur's claims on the denial of ticket to her from Amritsar, Captain Amarinder had said that the former was offered the ticket to contest from the holy city but she herself refused.

Punjab, where 13 parliamentary seats are at stake, will go to polls on May 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

