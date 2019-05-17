Navjot Kaur Sidhu blames Amarinder, Asha Kumari for denial of LS ticket from Amritsar

-
ALSO READ
Amritsar train accident: magisterial probe report to be submitted Tuesday
Punjab CM, Asha Kumari denied me ticket from Amritsar: Navjot Kaur
Sidhu won't campaign for Congress in Punjab: Wife
Amritsar train tragedy: Sidhu's wife gets clean chit
Clean chit to Sidhu couple in Amritsar train tragedy
-
Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Friday blamed Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and party's Punjab affairs in-charge Asha Kumari for denial of ticket to her from Amritsar Lok Sabha seat.
"I was denied Amritsar seat by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Asha Kumari, citing that Dussehra incident has hampered my image. Amritsar is my home seat. I and my husband have worked hard to develop the region," she told ANI.
"It was not fair to tell me to go to Bhatinda where I do not know anyone. I do not know about a single booth worker there. I do not know about the infrastructure of the region," she said.
The Congress leader said that apart from Amritsar, she wanted to contest from Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency because of Kartarpur corridor factor. "I was also thinking about contesting from Anandpur Sahib because of Kartapur corridor factor. Sikhs wanted me to contest from there, but then I thought if I live in Amritsar, then why not to contest from there," she said.
Kaur Sidhu, wife of Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, said the Congress would not be wiped out in the Lok Sabha polls, as its rivals are not in a position to sweep the polls. She also said all the party workers must work together as a team so that the Congress gets a majority on its own in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
It is worth mentioning that Sidhu earlier in the day backed his wife's claim that she was denied the ticket due to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
However, rejecting Kaur's claims on the denial of ticket to her from Amritsar, Captain Amarinder had said that the former was offered the ticket to contest from the holy city but she herself refused.
Punjab, where 13 parliamentary seats are at stake, will go to polls on May 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU