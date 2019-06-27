Naxal carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head killed in Sukma

A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs one on his head, was killed by the (DRG) here on Thursday.

The killed Naxal has been identified as Vanjam Budhu, Nilamadgu RPC (Revolutionary People's Committee) in-charge and

"In the morning, we received the information regarding the presence of Naxals in the forests between Murliguda and Atkal in district. Immediately a team of DRG was sent to the area," said of Police (SP) Shalabh Sinha.

"At around 12.15 pm, Naxals opened fire on the DRG team. Our team also retaliated in self-defense. After 15-20 minutes, Naxals fled the location. The body of one Naxal was later recovered from the area," he added.

Police have recovered one weapon, a bag full of medicines, surgical items and other items of daily use from the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)