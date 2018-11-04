Naxals will shun violence if BSP regains power: Mayawati in Chhattisgarh

In the run-up to the polls in Chhattisgarh, Bahujan and former on Sunday asserted that if her party emerges victorious, minority communities, the and residing in the state will be uplifted.

The BSP supremo further asserted that the Naxals in the area will leave the path of violence to shun the path of violence and will work towards their development.

"Till now, several governments belonging to different political parties have ruled But none of them have done enough for the development of poor, backward and If my party will get the majority of votes, all the people, especially Dalits, Muslims, backward classes and the will be benefitted and their status will be uplifted in the society. Naxals will also leave the path of violence and will start working in the right direction," she said.

"By electing BJP as the single winner in the elections, all the dreams of Dr. will soon be fulfilled as my party will work day and night to provide support and relief to Dalits, Muslims, and other groups," she added.

While addressing the rally in Akaltara, also touched upon the issue of reservation and alleged that the led-government at the Centre has diluted many acts pertaining to reservations for downtrodden sections of the country. She also stated that both and BJP, while in power, are not in favour of implementing the recommendations of the

"When was in power they also didn't take any initiative to implement the Now that BJP is in power, they are not interested in the implementation and betterment of the and other backward classes. They both want to put an end to the reservation," she said.

Further training guns at the BJP, said that increased prices of fuel, CNG and other products have made it difficult for people to make their ends meet.

"By implementing weak policies, the present government has created unemployment, inflation in the country. Not only that by increasing the prices of the cylinder, people not only in but also across are facing issues," she added.

The 62-year-old claimed that while her party was in power in Uttar Pradesh, the demands of every community were fulfilled sans discrimination. "A compensation was also given to people who faced unemployment and basic facilities were provided to all especially farmers, women, poor, small businessmen," she added.

Elections to the Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held in the two phases this month. The first Phase for 18 seats in South Chhattisgarh will be held on November 12 and second for remaining 72 seats of North Chhattisgarh will be held on November 20.

The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

