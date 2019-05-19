NCP supremo Sharad Pawar meets N Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi

Party (NCP) supremo met (TDP) and Minister N Chandrababu on Sunday in a bid to step up efforts to form a non-BJP regime in the post-poll scenario.

On being asked about the purpose of the meeting, Pawar did not disclose much apart from saying that it was a meeting to assess the 'elections in their respective states.'

"We just met and assessed the elections in our respective states. We are waiting for counting day to take further steps," said Pawar.

In view of the impending results, non-BJP party leaders have been meeting each other to discuss the post-poll scenarios.

On May 18, undertook a hectic round of discussions with including Rahul Gandhi, and supremo Mayawati in

is on a mission of rallying opposition parties in a bid to keep the BJP out of power, in case its numbers fall short of majority considerably.

Sunday marks the end of the seven-phased Lok Sabha polls in the country. The counting of votes would take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)