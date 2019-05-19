Nalanda: Villagers boycott polls, smash EVM

Shouting "no road, no vote", a group of villagers in Bihar's district on Sunday boycotted polling and smashed an machine (EVM).

They also damaged the vehicle of a (BDO).

The group was protesting against alleged lack of proper road connectivity and development.

Meanwhile, a scuffle ensued between two groups after someone went ahead and cast his ballot at booth number 299 in Chandora village of Rajgir block of district.

Security personnel posted at the polling station were also chased away by the group of protesting villagers.

Shortly after the incident, the district administration rushed in additional forces to bring the situation under control.

is underway for eight seats in in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha election. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)