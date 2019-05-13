Neelam Mishra quits Congress alleging humiliation by Priyanka Gandhi

resigned from the post on Saturday, alleging that the party ignored its local leaders and workers by giving the ticket to an 'outsider'.

Speaking to ANI, said, "It was a big shock for us when the ticket was given to Ramakant Yadav, who is an outsider and a former member."

"Yadav distanced himself from the party workers. We were not provided with any support, despite the fact that Yadav was given crores in funds by the party," she added.

The party members approached with the matter, who, in turn, alleged, humiliated them.

"In her anger, used such words that should not have been used by a of any party, let alone by a woman while speaking to another woman," she said.

Mishra said that the party workers will support SP-BSP alliance candidate in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, as "he is a local".

Following Mishra's resignation, BJP's candidate from Puri constituency launched an attack on Congress, saying that the incident exposes the "naamdaar" mentality of party.

"What happened to the Congress workers exposes the naamdaar mentality of Congress. The result of this is that the whole working committee of the Congress party in the region has given their resignation," said Patra.

"The Congress workers said that they gave their resignation after used derogatory language. This shows the reality of Congress and exposes their hollow claims of treating every one with love," he added.

Bhadohi would vote in the 7th phase of the Lok Sabha elections. on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

