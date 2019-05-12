JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Thane: Man arrested for molesting 23-yr-old girl inside ATM centre
Business Standard

Vehicles of Babul Supriyo's security personnel attacked in West Bengal

ANI  |  Politics 

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday alleged that his security personnel's vehicles were attacked with stones by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) 'goons' near Basirhat.

Supriyo said that he had gone for a rally for BJP candidate Sayantan Basu and while returning the attack took place.

"Driving bk frm Bashirhat after a rwlly for fellow BJP candidate SayantanBasu*Stopped 2 hv some tea*People taking selfies, cordial chats but suddenly a bunch of #TMchhi goons arrive & start shouting dirty slogans!Resisted by my security, they break their car & try on me too #TMchhi," Supriyo tweeted about the incident.

The perpetrators of the attack have been taken to a detention place near Basirhat city, police said.

Supriyo is safe as his security personnel rescued him from the attackers.

The state leadership of BJP has filed a written complaint along with the video footage as proof with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Supriyo spoke directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Rajnath Singh about the incident.

BJP has demanded the removal of the head of the police of the district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 12 2019. 22:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU