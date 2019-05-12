Vehicles of Babul Supriyo's security personnel attacked in West Bengal

on Sunday alleged that his security personnel's vehicles were attacked with stones by the (TMC) 'goons' near

Supriyo said that he had gone for a rally for BJP candidate and while returning the attack took place.

"Driving bk frm Bashirhat after a rwlly for fellow BJP candidate SayantanBasu*Stopped 2 hv some tea*People taking selfies, cordial chats but suddenly a bunch of #TMchhi goons arrive & start shouting dirty slogans!Resisted by my security, they break their car & try on me too #TMchhi," Supriyo tweeted about the incident.

The perpetrators of the attack have been taken to a detention place near city, police said.

Supriyo is safe as his security personnel rescued him from the attackers.

The state leadership of BJP has filed a written complaint along with the video footage as proof with the (ECI).

Supriyo spoke directly to and about the incident.

BJP has demanded the removal of the of the police of the district.

